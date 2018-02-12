Dog put down after two-vehicle crash

A TDRS volunteer with the dog, which was put to sleep after the collision.

A DOG was tragically put to rest after a two-vehicle crash on the Tweed.

Emergency services were called to Numinbah Rd at Chillingham shortly before 6am on Friday.

Tweed District Rescue Squad spokesman Drew Carr said crews worked to gain entry to one of the vehicles with hydraulic tools after a woman was trapped.

He said the 23-year-old was taken by ambulance to the Gold Coast University Hospital with suspected lower leg and pelvis injuries.

Mr Carr called for motorists to take care while driving in the early morning.

"Poor visibility can be caused by a little fog and the rising sun,” he said.

During the incident, a seriously injured dog was found under the ambulance.

It's believed the dog was travelling in one of the vehicles but did not belong to the injured woman.