Menu
Login
Penny the dog was rescued from a hole under a bridge by Tweed Fire and Rescue this afternoon.
Penny the dog was rescued from a hole under a bridge by Tweed Fire and Rescue this afternoon. Tweed Heads FRNSW
Offbeat

Dog rescued from 'strange place' by Tweed firies

Rick Koenig
by
27th Sep 2018 4:25 PM

FIREFIGHTERS have rescued one lucky pooch who became stuck in a hole under a bridge at Anchorage Island in Tweed Heads.

Tweed Heads Station Commander Chris Perrin said a woman was walking her mini Fox Terrier cross Dachshund named Penny when the dog ran beneath a bridge on Island Drive in Tweed Heads and into a small hole.

 

Tweed Fire and Rescue begin their rescue of Penny the dog.
Tweed Fire and Rescue begin their rescue of Penny the dog. Tweed Heads FRNSW

Her owner Sue desperately called for Penny to come out but the dog went further into the hole, prompting Sue to call emergency services.

Tweed Heads Fire and Rescue arrived a short time later and assessed the situation using a remote camera to locate Penny before using a dog catching pole to remove her.

Mr Perrin said Penny and Sue were very happy to be reunited and the rescue was "all part of the job".

 

Penny the dog
Penny the dog Tweed Heads FRNSW

"The owner was was a bit panicky thinking the dog was going to die but we weren't going to give up, we were even talking to Tweed Council about getting an excavator to dig into the bank but we didn't need to do that, it all went to plan," Mr Perrin said.

"It's all part of our job, we catch birds in trees and dogs getting into strange places it's just part of the many things we do.

"In the end we had a happy dog and a happy owner."

 

"A happy dog and a happy owner”. Tweed Heads FRNSW
dog editors picks rescue tweed heads fire and rescue
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Lindisfarne students shine bright at Year 12 formal

    Lindisfarne students shine bright at Year 12 formal

    Offbeat Lindisfarne students celebrate the end of their school career

    Cameron McEvoy sets sites on Tokyo with new training regime

    Cameron McEvoy sets sites on Tokyo with new training regime

    Swimming Star swimmer takes time out to meet Kingscliff youngsters

    • 27th Sep 2018 5:08 PM
    WATCH: Firies extinguish Terranora car blaze

    WATCH: Firies extinguish Terranora car blaze

    Crime The car was lit up in the early hours of this morning.

    WATCH: Motocross thug assaults security at Cobaki

    WATCH: Motocross thug assaults security at Cobaki

    Crime The motocross riders were trespassing on private property.

    Local Partners