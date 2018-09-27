Dog rescued from 'strange place' by Tweed firies

Penny the dog was rescued from a hole under a bridge by Tweed Fire and Rescue this afternoon.

Penny the dog was rescued from a hole under a bridge by Tweed Fire and Rescue this afternoon. Tweed Heads FRNSW

FIREFIGHTERS have rescued one lucky pooch who became stuck in a hole under a bridge at Anchorage Island in Tweed Heads.

Tweed Heads Station Commander Chris Perrin said a woman was walking her mini Fox Terrier cross Dachshund named Penny when the dog ran beneath a bridge on Island Drive in Tweed Heads and into a small hole.

Her owner Sue desperately called for Penny to come out but the dog went further into the hole, prompting Sue to call emergency services.

Tweed Heads Fire and Rescue arrived a short time later and assessed the situation using a remote camera to locate Penny before using a dog catching pole to remove her.

Mr Perrin said Penny and Sue were very happy to be reunited and the rescue was "all part of the job".

"The owner was was a bit panicky thinking the dog was going to die but we weren't going to give up, we were even talking to Tweed Council about getting an excavator to dig into the bank but we didn't need to do that, it all went to plan," Mr Perrin said.

"It's all part of our job, we catch birds in trees and dogs getting into strange places it's just part of the many things we do.

"In the end we had a happy dog and a happy owner."