There are two new areas in the Tweed Shire where dogs are no longer allowed to be taken.
There are two new areas in the Tweed Shire where dogs are no longer allowed to be taken.
DOGGONE IT: New places in Tweed you can't take your pooch to

Michael Doyle
6th Aug 2019 1:00 PM
TWO new locations on the Tweed were recently declared as dog prohibited areas, and the law will be enforced as of today.

Signs warning dog owners not to take their four-legged friends to the mouth of Cudgera Creek, Hastings Point and Ambrose Brown Park, and the adjacent foreshore of Mooball Creek and Pottsville were erected by Tweed Shire Council staff this morning.

The new zones have been in the works for "several years” according to council's co-ordinator for sustainability and environment, Jane Lofthouse.

Dog owners can no longer take their four-legged friend to this area around Hastings Point.
Dog owners can no longer take their four-legged friend to this area around Hastings Point.

"Declaring the dog prohibited zone at Pottsville is to provide an option for families to have a safe swimming and recreational area without dogs,” Ms Lofthouse said.

"These zones are also in place to protect threatened species.”

The exclusion zone at Hastings Point was highlighted as a priority for the council, following the successful breeding program of the endangered beach-stone curlew.

A recent review from Birdlife Australia recommended dogs be prohibited at the mouths of estuaries as these are critically important foraging and nesting areas for shorebirds that are already under significant pressure from recreational activities.

This area around Mooball Creek will no longer allow dogs.
This area around Mooball Creek will no longer allow dogs.

The recent designation of the dog prohibited areas is not related to the review of off-leash dog beach areas which has been postponed for consideration under the Tweed Coastal Management Program.

Community consultation on this issue will be undertaken in 2020, including appropriate use of beaches and foreshore areas.

View all dog off-leash beaches via the online mapping tool at www.tweed.nsw.gov.au/WalkMyDog.

