Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Dolphin surprises crowd of beachgoers in crystal waters

Shiloh Payne
6th Jan 2020 10:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DOLPHIN has been spotted among a sea of people today in a popular Kingscliff swimming spot.

Genevieve Faulkner captured the moment on camera as the sea mammal made its way through a frolicking crowd in the crystal clear waters of Cudgen Creek.

"It was amazing, it was quite crowded yet this dolphin swam up the river with the tide and then turned around and swam out again," she said.

"A couple of kids were jumping and diving in order to get close to it but it was pretty quick, very fast".

Tweed shire councillor James Owen said the crystal-clear channel played home to a number of marine animals, with dolphins frequenting the area to catch fish.

"Every year you'll have a few dolphins generally chasing the fish - to me that says it's pretty healthy," he said.

"There's no better place in the world at high tide than Kingscliff at Cudgen Creek, it has crystal clear water and so much sea life".

Over the years Councillor Owen has heard of Octopus, Eels, Dolphins and fish sightings in the popular creek.

"People are generally aware and are respectful of marine life - particularly in this community".

Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Kingscliff holiday-maker celebrates 100th birthday

        premium_icon Kingscliff holiday-maker celebrates 100th birthday

        Community Good living and a love of dancing is the key to longevity for Joyce Bews who celebrated her 100th birthday at Kingscliff on January 2

        Jet skiers launch search to ‘bring Tony home’

        premium_icon Jet skiers launch search to ‘bring Tony home’

        News Jet skiers launch mission to find missing Anthony Schilperoort.

        Revealed: How surfing inspired a new luxury tower design

        premium_icon Revealed: How surfing inspired a new luxury tower design

        Property First look at luxury tower inspired by a surfboard.

        GALLERY: Our photographer’s best sports photos of 2019

        premium_icon GALLERY: Our photographer’s best sports photos of 2019

        Sport From producing national champions to world titleholders, the Tweed has a proud...