Domestic violence centre to reopen at M'abh

Former Social workers from the Murwillumbah Womens Service are starting a new service called Wollumbin Support Centre ; Dianne Ashmore, Kym McMillan, Marty Ruebenstein, Michelle Bradley and Ilze Jaunberzins Scott Powick

ALMOST two years after the Tweed Valley Women's Service was abruptly shut, social workers behind the women's refuge are working to launch a new service in Murwillumbah.

After 30 years in operation, the service's closure in December 2015 came as a shock after provider On Track Community Programs withdrew its support.

Wollumbin Family Support's Ilze Jaunberzins said the new service, with no physical address yet, aims to fill a gap in face-to-face services in Murwillumbah.

"Wollumbin Family Support is a community- managed, not-for-profit organisation which was established in response to the closure of Tweed Valley Women's Service in December 2015,” she said.

"Our intention is for the service to play an important role in providing a range of services to families experiencing domestic violence, including prevention and early intervention.

"Strong emphasis will also be directed to raising community awareness and engagement to create safe and respectful families.”

Wollumbin Family Support is seeking a six- month lease to be donated to the service, in M'bah's CBD.

"We are seeking support from a generous-hearted landlord that would be willing to offer us six months free rent so as to get ourselves on our feet so that we can generate income to pay for services we plan to provide,” Ms Jaunberzins said.

"Our service was launched at a celebration concert in March 2017.

"The devastating floods delayed implementing our strategic plan and now, in November, we are ready to progress.”