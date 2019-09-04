Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Trump announced he intends to visit Australia last month.
Trump announced he intends to visit Australia last month. Kazuhiro Nogi
Politics

Donald Trump good for Australia: Morrison

by Daniel McCulloch
4th Sep 2019 10:52 AM

SCOTT Morrison insists the "unconventional" US president is good for Australia, as he prepares to visit Washington later this month.

The prime minister says he gets on well with Donald Trump.

"But more importantly, our countries get on, and I think that's the real connection," Mr Morrison told 3AW radio on Wednesday.

He concedes Mr Trump is "very different" from previous US presidents.

"We've got a straight-up relationship and he respects Australia," Mr Morrison said.

"Is he a good president for Australia? Yes."

More Stories

Show More
australia us trade donald trump scott morrison

Top Stories

    Great Samsung Galaxy tablet offer for new subscribers

    Great Samsung Galaxy tablet offer for new subscribers

    News Want more ways to enjoy the news or simply looking for a smart tablet? Here’s an offer that will bring you both.

    'A top bloke, we are shattered': Hit and run victim named

    premium_icon 'A top bloke, we are shattered': Hit and run victim named

    News He was being remembered as a loving family man

    Man, 52, to face seven charges after fatal hit-and-run

    premium_icon Man, 52, to face seven charges after fatal hit-and-run

    Crime The was trying to leave the country on a one-way ticket after crash

    Bikie’s blame game after child allegedly drank fantasy

    premium_icon Bikie’s blame game after child allegedly drank fantasy

    Crime A four-year-old boy was rushed to hospital