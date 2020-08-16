Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Breaking

Donald Trump‘s brother dies

by Alex Turner-Cohen
16th Aug 2020 1:16 PM

 

Donald Trump's brother Robert has died a day after the US President rushed to New York to visit him in hospital.

Robert Trump was 72 years old and close with Donald, who is 74.

The President called his brother "his best friend" in a statement put out today.

The White House did not immediately release details about why Robert Trump had been hospitalised.

Robert Trump died "peacefully" last night, according to a White House statement.

Originally published as Donald Trump's brother dies

More Stories

donald trump editors picks robert trump

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Three drivers caught drink driving to face court

        Premium Content Three drivers caught drink driving to face court

        News ONE drink driver was caught more than three times over the legal limit.

        Aussie ‘homeless’ because of COVID rule

        Aussie ‘homeless’ because of COVID rule

        News NSW-Queensland border closure leaves Aussie man stranded and homeless

        COVID-19: Updated condition of local hospitalised couple

        Premium Content COVID-19: Updated condition of local hospitalised couple

        Health Couple linked to church cluster as testing reaches highest point

        Tweed’s staggering JobKeeper figures

        Premium Content Tweed’s staggering JobKeeper figures

        Business Fears for workers over hard border closure