Donation nation: which Aussie state is most generous?

Shoppers in Victoria have proven they are among the most generous by helping to raise more than $600,000 for people doing it tough and supporting families affected by childhood cancer.

During COVID-19, Coles shoppers at Donvale, Point Cook, Burwood East, Elsternwick and six other supermarkets purchased a $2 donation card and collectively raised $604,887 in funds for national children's cancer charity Redkite and national charity SecondBite, which redistributes surplus fresh food from Coles to Australians in need.

Redkite ambassador Antonia Kidman with Redkite CEO Monique Keighery. Picture: Hanna Lassen/Getty Images

New South Wales came in second, raising a total of $471,713 in funds, followed by Queensland with $253,776, South Australia with $194,137, Western Australia with $130,362, Northern Territory with $89,130, ACT with $57,337 and Tasmania with $51,737.

Coles Group raised a record $3.2 million in the lead up to Christmas. That's more than 2.6 times the amount raised in its 2019 Christmas fundraising campaign.

In addition, the company donated $200,000 worth of gift cards to nearly 2000 families affected by childhood cancer to help make their festive season brighter.

"I'm always amazed by the spirit of the community and our customers can be assured they are making a genuine difference to those who need it most," Coles Group chief executive officer Steven Cain said.

Thornleigh (NSW) Coles team members. Supplied

SecondBite CEO Jim Mullan said that the $1.57 million raised for SecondBite by Coles will help provide the equivalent of 7.8 million meals to people in need.

"The funds raised by the Coles team will allow us to deliver greater positive impact through the increased distribution of fresh and nutritious food to individuals, families and communities in need throughout Australia," he said.

Redkite CEO Monique Keighery said the funds of almost $1.5 million raised for Redkite will go a long way to easing the pressure on families impacted by childhood cancer.

"For families who have a child with cancer, 2020 was a devastating year but thanks to the incredibly generous support of Coles customers, Redkite will be able to stay on the frontlines to deliver the practical, emotional and financial support these families so desperately need," she said.

TOP 10 FUNDRAISING STORES IN AUSTRALIA

Broadway (NSW) $52,355

Donvale (VIC) $28,855

Palmerston (NT)* $25,817

Firle (SA) $20,894

Alice Springs (NT) $20,732

Carindale (QLD) $17,352

Point Cook (VIC) $16,882

Winmalee (NSW) $15,152

Burwood East (VIC) $13,850

Gungahlin (ACT) $12,116

*funds only raised for Redkite without any card sales

Originally published as Donation nation: which Aussie state is most generous?