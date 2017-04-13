Donations push mayoral appeal over $100k mark

Tweed Mayor Katie Milne briefs Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull on the disaster in the days after the floods.

DONATIONS to the Tweed's Mayoral Appeal have been pouring in with more than $100,000 collected to help victims of the recent flood.

Tweed Shire Council announced overnight its mayoral appeal had passed the $100,000 mark, with a significant donation from the Kingscliff Beach Hotel's 'Caravan of Love' event held last Saturday raising $21,000.

ITV Granada, the producers of UK TV series "I'm a Celebrity... Get Me out of Here which is filmed at Dulguigan outside of Murwillumbah, also kindly donated $20,000 to the fund.

Many local businesses, including Dinky Di Discounts and Tropical Fruit World are digging deep to support their Tweed colleagues.

The update comes as the Federal Government confirmed today it would extend Category C funding assistance to flood-affected farmers and small business operators.

Tweed Mayor Katie Milne briefs Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull on the disaster in the days after the floods. SCOTT POWICK

Tweed Mayor Katie Milne said many significant personal donations have also been received from individuals based locally and outside the Tweed.

"To pass the $100,000 mark is really quite remarkable, from the big corporate supporters through to the families chipping in a few dollars - every contribution will make a difference,” Cr Milne said.

"I would like to extend a huge thank you to all the gorgeous people who have contributed so far, 100% of this fund will be distributed to local residents and businesses affected by the floods - there are no administration fees or payments to corporate fundraising websites.

"An independent committee including representatives from community services, business and farming groups will review applications for assistance with the priority to be on those people and businesses who have limited access or options for insurance claims, funding or grants.

"We want to help the people who are at risk of falling through the gaps in the support system.

"It will be an easy process for people to apply and details of the distribution stage of the funds will be available on our website and publicised widely when finalised.”

All donations are tax deductible and can be made to the appeal at Commonwealth Bank branches or electronically via: