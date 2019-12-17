Don’t forget about businesses, holiday park manager says

DON’T LEAVE BUSINESS BEHIND: A holiday park owner in Tweed says Games organisers should keep business owners informed about the events to prevent issues around traffic and bookings that arose during the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast. (Park in question not pictured). Photo: Iain Curry

DON’T LEAVE BUSINESS BEHIND: A holiday park owner in Tweed says Games organisers should keep business owners informed about the events to prevent issues around traffic and bookings that arose during the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast. (Park in question not pictured). Photo: Iain Curry

IF A Queensland Olympic bid is going to work, there’s got to be better communication between governments and businesses in the lead-up to the events.

That’s the view of Tweed Heads holiday park manager Paula Forbes, who says she was left out to dry when last year’s Commonwealth Games failed to deliver their promised business windfall.

Despite the Colonial Tweed Holiday Park being a seven-minute drive from the beach volleyball events at Coolangatta, accommodation numbers during that time were much lower than expected.

Ms Forbes said she hired extra staff in anticipation of the event but was left disappointed when the predicted tourist influx didn’t come to fruition.

It’s left her wary about whether she will benefit from the Queensland Olympics, should the state be successful in its bid to host the Games in 2032.

“As long as they (the Queensland Government) learn from their mistakes and do what they promise,” Ms Forbes said.

“There needs to be better communication with the businesses in that area and how we’re able to promote that we are here to the people attending the events.

“We don’t have any way to contact the organisation as such, to be able to collaborate and assist in any way for their attendees to be able to book our venues.”