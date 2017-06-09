Don't give in to fear: Councillor calls for calm and more cops

UNDER ATTACK: Scene of a fight and stabbing at Murwillumbah.

LOCALS and visitors should not fear or abandon Murwillumbah in the wake of this week's stabbing, but a stronger police presence is needed, says Councillor Pryce Allsop.

The local resident of 30 years, who raised his family in the town, said the Murwillumbah he knew was tight-knit and welcoming.

He said this week's shocking attack did not reflect the area, but argued more can be done to keep it safe.

"I strongly believe people should still visit,” Cr Allsop said.

"I definitely don't think people should be fearful. But do we need more police numbers? Yes, we do.

"But I would like to see them become part of the community. They don't need to scare people but get to know them.”

Cr Allsop said a stronger police presence may only come from a boost to the command's numbers, following concerns recently raised about a lack of staff.

His comments came after three people were stabbed following a wild brawl involving up to 30 youths in Knox Park on Tuesday.

One was Charlie Larter, a 46-year-old local, who was allegedly stabbed to death on his birthday in front of his family. His teenage son Zack, 18, and a 29-year-old male family friend were also wounded.

A Gold Coast University Hospital spokeswoman confirmed Zack Larter, 18, remained in hospital in a stable condition. The family friend has been released from hospital.

James Alderton, 22, was charged with murder, two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and larceny.

He appeared in court on Wednesday and did not apply for bail.

Murwillumbah Community Services co-ordinator Amanda Lindh, who handed over CCTV footageto police, said she also wanted more police.

"The police aren't available when you need them to be,” she said.

"They're covering such a massive area and a town this size needs more police. They can't be expected to do the whole area under current circumstances.”