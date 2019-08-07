Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Northern Territory’s NT Strike League is here we are livestreaming ten games. Art: Stuart Thornton
The Northern Territory’s NT Strike League is here we are livestreaming ten games. Art: Stuart Thornton
Cricket

DON'T MISS IT: Strike League weekend 2 livestream

7th Aug 2019 4:14 PM

GET ready!

The Hobart Hurricanes are about to set Darwin alight in the NT Strike League this Sunday.

We are exclusively livestreaming 10 matches from the TIO Men's Strike League on.

The first two games were broadcast on Sunday in a competition that holds much significance for Australian cricketers, with the next tier of Big Bash players fighting to show they are worthy of the step up.

WATCH: Weekend 1 of Strike League

Big Bash star Jordan Silk has been signed up to play while the Hobart Hurricanes are making their first appearance in the Strike League.

The two games to be broadcast this Sunday are Hobart Hurricanes vs Northern Tide at 10.30am and Southern Storm vs Hobart Hurricanes at 2.30pm.

Subscribe now for as little as $5* to watch the livestreams. Click here for more information and to sign up.

cricket livestream strike league tio men's strike league 2019 watch

Top Stories

    'Tweed Council is full of clowns' - MP

    premium_icon 'Tweed Council is full of clowns' - MP

    Council News Extraordinary attack as council labelled a 'circus' with 'clowns' for councillors

    Tweed star claims her holy grail in bowls: the Golden Nugget

    premium_icon Tweed star claims her holy grail in bowls: the Golden Nugget

    Bowls Kira Bourke rises to the top during golden weekend.

    Gordon’s retirement clears way for Tweed Raiders return

    Gordon’s retirement clears way for Tweed Raiders return

    Rugby League Michael Gordon's retirement from the Titans could mean Raiders return

    RESULTS REVEALED: Meet the best PT in Tweed, voted by you

    premium_icon RESULTS REVEALED: Meet the best PT in Tweed, voted by you

    News Overwhelming result: Clear winner of best personal trainer in Tweed