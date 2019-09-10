Don’t miss out on funding opportunity

Tweed MP Geoff Provest is urging council and non-profit groups to apply for the latest round of funding.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest is urging council and non-profit groups to apply for the latest round of funding.

THERE are still two weeks left for projects across the Tweed electorate to apply for the latest round of funding for the Community Building Partnerships program.

A total of $300,000 has been made available for the electorate, with the state member urging council and non-profit groups to apply.

“Local sports clubs, charities, schools and museums are just some of the groups that benefit from this program,” Tweed member Geoff Provest said.

“If your organisation or club needs extra funding for infrastructure, such as playgrounds, accessible features, equipment or refurbishment, then I’d strongly encourage you to apply.

“This program means that you can support your community group to improve the places you meet, train or play,” Mr Provest said.

“Take the time to prepare and submit your application so your community group doesn’t miss out on a share of $300,000.”

For more information about the NSW Government’s 2019 Community Building Partnership Program, visit: the www.nsw.gov.au/cbp.

Applications close at 5pm on Friday, September 27.