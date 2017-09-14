Don't toss your butts: firies warn of high risk

UPDATE: 3.53pm

FIREFIGHTERS have been called back to the scene of a grass fire on the Pacific Hwy at Tweed Heads.

A Tweed Heads firefighter said the blaze appeared to have re-ignited after crews initially extinguished it.

Two crews, from Tweed Heads and Banora Point, were initially called to the scene in the nature strip separating northbound and southbound lanes about 1km south of the Queensland Border at 2.50pm.

He said a Tweed Heads crew was returning to the scene shortly before 4pm.

Firefighters believed the blaze may have resulted from a cigarette butt, and he urged motorists to avoid throwing cigarettes out of their vehicles as hot, windy conditions persist.

"Today it's very dry and there's a lot of bushfires around at the moment,” he said.

He urged anyone who sees a fire to phone 000.

Initial report: 3.18pm Thursday

FIRE crews have been called to a blaze on the Pacific Hwy.

A NSW Fire and Rescue spokesman said they were called to the grass fire near Tweed Heads shortly before 3pm.

One crew is on the scene.

More details to come.