Firefighters work to contain a bushfire along Old Bar road in Old Bar, NSW, Saturday, November 9, 2019. Two people have been killed and seven others are missing in bushfires in NSW which have also destroyed at least 100 homes. (AAP Image/Darren Pateman)
News

Don’t use Facebook to report fire

Michael Doyle
11th Nov 2019 10:12 AM

AS BUSH fires continue to ravage much of the state, local NSW Fire and Rescue crew are urging residents to report incident through the proper channels.

The team at Banora Point took to Facebook to remind residents to phone Triple-Zero if there is a fire or incident, rather than through social media.

The branch has reported multiple occasions when people have opted to alert firefighters through Facebook on an incident, which has the potential to be slower and ineffective.

"With increase of fire activity throughout the north, we've had incidents reported to us via Facebook messenger," deputy captain Jamie Bowe published on Facebook.

"Whilst we appreciate the vigilance; this is only delaying the response of emergency services.

"All emergencies must be reported through (Triple-Zero).

"This enables the fastest and most adequate response of resources.

"Although we've got a rather active social media page, we're not always going to see your message right away."

Deputy captain Bowe said the branch will still accept message for non-urgent inquiries.

