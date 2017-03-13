Doobie Brothers keep on runnin'

LISTEN TO THE MUSIC: Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, John McFee and Pat Simmons of the Doobie Brothers will headline Bluesfest at the Easter long weekend in April.

THEY say a rolling stone gathers no moss and that couldn't be more appropriate for the Doobie Brothers.

With a classic blend of soul-inflicted rock, folk and r&b, the Californian supergroup has rolled through the generations, selling more than 40 million albums along the way.

For five decades, the group responsible for hits like Takin' It To The Streets, It Keeps You Runnin' and Listen To The Music has found a way to adapt and prosper, while many of their brethren have fallen by the wayside.

Guitarist, singer and songwriter Patrick Simmons is the embodiment of the Doobies' success. Still rocking the long hair, his interests in bikes and the edgier side of the industry, which brought him and the band together in 1970, have stayed true to his signature style, on-and-off stage.

"I've always been a bit of a motorhead,” Simmons told Tweed Daily News.

"I always had motorcycles and that was something we had in common. These days I'm probably the only one that rides and bangs my knuckles, but it was something we had in common as well as the music.”

A finger-style player akin to industry legends such as the pioneering Chet Atkins and Fleetwood Mac talisman Lindsey Buckingham, Simmons's style drives the trademark sound that has resonated so strongly with fans, both young and old.

"I played a lot of early folk blues when I was growing up as a teen. I was a huge blues fan and roots and I was a picker,” Simmons said.

"I love to fingerpick, that's my thing and part of my signature within the band.”

Known for their relentless touring, the Doobie Brothers are the epitome of the hard working rock band. Their sound and on stage persona are no act, with raw emotion reflected in their music a testament to their hard living off it.

While stories of drunken revelry and all night partying may have paled, the band have five decades of experiences to draw on, which Simmons said resonated with fans of all ages who may have known the songs, just not who sung them.

"The tours are kind of the same but in terms of the audiences, obviously they change. Some are older folks, some are middle age and younger, so we get almost three generations there every night that we play,” he said.

That couldn't be more apparent for Simmons than in Australia, where the band will headline Bluesfest.

"There's something about the fans down there,” Simmons said.

"There's an endearment and synergy between the band and the fans and we can't wait to get out there and connect with people.”

Bluesfest 2017

Where: Tyagarah, Byron Bay

When: April 13-17

Tickets: Bluesfest.com.au