Door on Qantas A380 ripped off

Door on Qantas A380 almost ripped off in hangar during routine maintenance check. Picture: Twitter

A door on a Qantas A380 was almost torn off the plane after it rolled into scaffolding in a hangar following a routine maintenance check at Sydney Airport on Friday.

The damaged A380 "sustained some damage inside the hangar" during maintenance, The Sydney Morning Herald reports.

Flight QF7 from Sydney to Dallas on Saturday afternoon and return flight QF8 that was due to leave Dallas on Sunday (AEST) have been cancelled because of the incident.

"We are working to minimise impacts to our customers and we apologise for any delays," a Qantas spokesperson said in a statement.

Passengers who had their flights cancelled have been re-booked on unaffected services.

The damaged A380 has joined two other grounded aircrafts undergoing refurbishment in Brisbane and Abu Dhabi, The Herald reports.

It is expected to take at least two weeks for the damaged plane to be fixed.

This comes just days after the airline confirmed three of it 737s would be taken out of service for repairs after they were found to have hairline cracks in the "pickle fork" - the part that attached the plane's fuselage to the wing structure.

The discovery of the cracks came during an inspection of 33 of the airline's Boeing 737 aircraft.

"We believe we can minimise the impact on customers," Qantas Domestic chief executive Andrew David said this morning.

"We will have to make minor schedule changes. We don't believe they will be significant. We are confident we can minimise the impact to our customers. We are confident we will get the aircraft flying by the end of the calendar year."

The inspection followed an airworthiness directive from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in October ordering airlines to check any 737s that had completed more than 300,000 takeoff and landing cycles.

Earlier this week Qantas found one example of cracking on a 737 aircraft that had completed less than 27,000 cycles. Two more planes with cracks were found since.

"Of the 33 of Qantas' 737 aircraft that required inspection, three were found to have a hairline crack in the pickle fork structure," the airline said in a statement this morning.

"These aircraft have been removed from service for repair.

"The aircraft had all completed around 27,000 cycles. Any aircraft with more than 22,600 cycles was inspected, in line with advice from regulators.

"Qantas will minimise any customer impact from having these aircraft temporarily out of service."

Qantas has 75 Boeing 737s in its fleet. The aircraft service most of its domestic services and some international routes to New Zealand, Bali and Papua New Guinea and New Caledonia.

Repairing the cracks requires grounding the aeroplane, with remedial work costing an estimated $400,000 per aircraft, according to aviation consultancy IBA.