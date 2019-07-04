Menu
One major retailer has called it quits at one of Tweed's busiest retail centres, while another has altered its opening date.
One major retailer has called it quits at one of Tweed's busiest retail centres, while another has altered its opening date.
DOORS CLOSE: Major retailer calls it quits at Tweed centre

Michael Doyle
by
4th Jul 2019 3:09 PM
FAST food giant McDonald's has shut up shop in Tweed Mall after not renewing their lease at the shopping centre.

The end of their tenure is the first of a raft of changes at the retail precinct, which include a new cafe, bakery and a revised date for the opening of supermarket chain Aldi.

Centre manager John Weaver said the changes were aimed at "re-energising and rejuvenating" the Tweed Mall.

"McDonald's leaving is purely an end of lease and there is a commercial arrangement for a new tenant to replace McDonald's," Mr Weaver said.

"We will be announcing that in the coming weeks."

Mr Weaver confirmed the new tenant would be a food retailer.

Tweed shoppers will have a new place to get their caffeine hit when Justify YA Cafe opens in the food court this Saturday.

"At the northern end of the mall the new stores will be Pastry Bread Espresso as well as Suns Massage and Nail N Forever," Mr Weaver said.

Aldi, which announced it would be opening its new store at the Tweed Mall on Wednesday, August 14, has pushed its start time back one week to August 21.

