Doors to remain open at Murwillumbah Courthouse

Nationals Candidate for Lismore Austin Curtin, NSW Attorney General Mark Speakman and Lismore MP Thomas George are pleased the Murwillumbah Courthouse registery will remain open.

MURWILLUMBAH Courthouse registry will remain open despite Labor's claims services will be reduced under a Berejiklian government.

Meeting with the Attorney-General Mark Speakman last week in Murwillumbah, Lismore MP Thomas George said Labor needed to stop scaremongering.

"The Attorney General has visited the electorate and restated the NSW Government's commitment to providing registry services at Murwillumbah Courthouse,” he said.

"Murwillumbah Courthouse normally sits on the fourth Tuesday and Friday of the month, however, throughout 2018 we've seen additional dates added by the Chief Magistrate to manage Local and Children's court matters.”

Nationals candidate for Lismore Austin Curtin said keeping essential services like the courthouse and hospital in Murwillumbah were his number one priorities.

"The average clearance rate at Murwillumbah for January to May 2018 was approximately 103 per cent, and I will ensure registry staff and operating hours are maintained,” he said.