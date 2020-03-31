Double celebration for leading jockey and trainer

LEADING jockey Matt McGuren rode a winning double for Murwillumbah trainer Matt Dunn at the Clarence River Jockey Club TAB meeting.

Both are well in front in the Northern Rivers Racing Association jockey and trainers premiership race this season.

Expect to see a lot more of Dunn at NSW Country race meetings in coming months after border closures at Queensland due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

He splits his time between NSW and Queensland with plenty of his horses running at Gold Coast, Doomben and Eagle Farm.

The winning run today started when top weight Bullet Shot ($3.40) beat the Ballina trained Lady Grande ($2.50) favourite in the benchmark 66 (2200m).

"It was a nice win, we planned to go forward early but that didn't work,' Dunn said.

"When we got around the corner the jockey in the lead decided to go with us and it was a bit stop-start.

"He (Bullet Shot) doesn't quicken well and he is better on firmer ground but he got through that (Heavy 8 surface) well.

"He was able to stick his head out; I'm not really show where he goes from here but hopefully he can put a few together."

Ballina's Ethan Ensby was hoping for more out of his horse, Lady Grande, after its recent win at the same track.

"She ran a good time and won it easily (last race)," Ensby said.

"I think she's a versatile horse and we'll let her run where she's comfortable."

Dunn and McGuren later combined when Ready to Humble had an easy win in a maiden handicap (1206m).

It took Dunn to 33 wins for the NRRA premiership season while McGuren's made it 33 after winning a third race later in the day.