Double-octane action starts this weekend

MOTOR fans will be thrilled two V8 power-packed race meetings will be held at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway within three days, starting this weekend.

The high-octane extravaganza starts today when the V8 Dirt Modifieds contest the grand final of their Mr Modified series.

This is the culmination of the popular annual series that held its first round on Boxing Night at the circuit.

Then on Tuesday arguably the biggest show of the season will be held when the travelling World Series Sprintcars Championship hauls into Lismore for round 10 of its national tournament featuring the appearance of two American stars, California’s Cory Eliason and Pennsylvania hot-shot Lucas Wolfe.

This popular championship series, which has been part of the Australian speedway landscape since its inaugural 1987/88 season, always attracts some of the biggest names in Australian Sprintcar racing.

This season is no exception as nine times WSS Champion and multinational titleholder Brooke Tatnell heads an impressive entry list that includes Australian number one drivers Kerry Madsen, James McFadden and David Murcott.

Pennsylvania’s Wolfe is part of the WSS Championship trail this season as a contracted driver and will take his first look at the tight confines of the Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway. Eliason was a recent main event winner at Sydney’s Valvoline Raceway.

Sydney star Sam Walsh leads the contingent from down south in what promises to be one of the best Sprintcar meetings held at the Lismore venue.

Meanwhile, Lismore regular Luke Oldfield, who earlier this week crashed in WSS action at Queensland’s Maryborough Speedway, is working around the clock to rebuild his car in time for the big race.

In the meantime, this weekend’s Mr Modified series final also has captured the attention of fans.

The championship decider will be contested over 50 laps so track conditions will play a vital part of the night as preliminary heat events also will be held. It means a lot of V8 laps put down on the track surface.

This weekend’s racing offers plenty of variety with events for Wingless Sprintcars, Production Sedans, Junior Sedans, Street Stocks and National Four Cylinder Sedans also programmed.

Gates open at 4pm and racing starts at 5.30pm.