Download your 2020 Melbourne Cup sweep poster here. Picture: Darrian Traynor
Sport

Download your 2020 Melbourne Cup sweep poster

by Tom Winch
2nd Nov 2020 8:11 AM
We can't be trackside or watching with colleagues in the office - but you can still keep the sweep tradition going with our 2020 Melbourne Cup sweep poster.

This is your place for all the expert tips, best bets, leading analysis plus fashion and trackside gossip throughout Spring Racing Carnival.

No matter where you'll be watching the race that stops the nation, we've got you covered with a downloadable poster to print and get your sweeps underway for the 2020 Melbourne Cup.

DOWNLOAD THE 2020 MELBOURNE CUP SWEEP HERE

HOW TO DOWNLOAD YOUR PRINT AT HOME SWEEP POSTER

  • Click the download link above
  • Once the poster has opened, right click the page
  • Save to your computer
  • Print at home

 

Originally published as Download your 2020 Melbourne Cup sweep poster

