Dozens of tradie jobs coming with $582m hospital build

TWEED civil construction business CD Excavations has been awarded the first contract for early works on the long-awaited $582 million Tweed Valley Hospital.

In total, more than 60 early works packages are up for grabs at the project's Cudgen site.

Main works packages will be revealed later this year, subject to Stage 2 approval of the hospital by the State Government.

An artist's impression of the emergency entry of the Tweed Valley Hospital.



Early works include infrastructure services, earthworks, civil works and foundations.

Main works, scheduled to start in the first quarter of 2020, include the construction of the main hospital building.

The hospital should be completed in 2022 and open its doors to patients by 2023.

Lendlease and the government have promised to look to Tweed and surrounding communities as work on the hospital ramps up.

One-on-one capability workshops are being held for interested subcontractors or suppliers in northern NSW.

Lendlease and the government have also been working with TAFE NSW, Master Builders Association NSW, the Industry Capability Network (ICN) and a number of indigenous training organisations.

Tweed and northern NSW subcontractors and suppliers can check out works packages at the ICN website.

In coming months, subcontractors will be removing vegetation, building temporary access points, establishing worker facilities and conducting bulk excavation and civil works.

Work will be undertaken between 7am to 6pm Monday to Friday and 8am to 1pm on Saturdays.