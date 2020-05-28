DRAB TO FAB: New look for M’bah park

A view of part of the newly-upgraded section of Knox Park.

A view of part of the newly-upgraded section of Knox Park.

MURWILLUMBAH'S Knox Park has gone from drab to fab with a $1.5 million makeover.

While the official opening depends on coronavirus restrictions, the renovation at the corner of Wollumbin and Brisbane Streets is now complete and open to the public.

Not only does the upgrade include better pathways to improved accessibility it will also showcase new lighting to improve safety, new gardens and landscaping and naturally-shaded outdoor seating areas.

The upgrade includes art deco-style entry signage.

Other new items include a bus stop, an outdoor stage area with power and park entry at Brisbane and Wollumbin Streets.

Sustainability and Environment acting director Stewart Brawley said the project saw a much-needed renovation to older areas of the park.

"The aim is encourage greater usage and address safety concerns," he said.

"There's now a widened pedestrian walkway and gathering area, a picnic setting, new seating, new lighting, a drinking fountain an upgraded bus shelter, along with landscaped garden beds.

"The new art deco-style entry signage looks terrific and the landscaping and ample seating makes it an inviting and useful space.

Mayor of Tweed, Councillor Katie Milne (centre) checks out the impressive new Knox Park upgrade with State Member for Lismore, Janelle Saffin (left) and Federal Member for Richmond, Justine Elliot.

"The brick work on the retaining walls mirrors surrounding buildings such as the CWA Hall and historic Regent Cinema, which unites the precinct."

The makeover is part of wider upgrade of Murwillumbah's main park, after the Tweed Shire Council received Federal Government funding for a youth precinct.

Still to come as part of the delivery of the Knox Park Master Plan are boulevard and avenue street plantings, a new Condong/Nullum street entry plaza and a stage area near the skate park.

Completed works include upgraded toilets, an entry way on Nullum St, an adventure playground, picnic shelters and barbecues, a half basketball court and a large central open space.

Originally published as DRAB TO FAB: New look for M'bah park