Draft strategy under review

Meetings held in Murwillumbah about the council's draft Rural Land Strategy.

Meetings held in Murwillumbah about the council's draft Rural Land Strategy. Scott Powick

THOSE affected by the Tweed Shire Council's new Rural Land Strategy had their opportunity to look at the document last week.

More amendments were added to the strategy, after the original proposal was put up for public display in 2018.

Since that time alterations had been made by the council, a move which was questioned by stakeholder groups.

However their revised strategy was put up for viewing at council run meetings last Wednesday, March 6.

A spokeswoman for the Tweed Shire Council said the meetings were well attended.

Across two sessions a total of 87 land owners were at the meetings, with councillors present at each meeting.

"Both sessions produced extensive and respectful feedback and discussion on the latest draft strategy,” the council spokeswoman said.

However these were not the only community forums hosted in the shire discussing the effects of the proposed draft.

The Murwillumbah Chamber of Commerce held their own session and invited multiple stakeholders to discuss the ongoing issue.

Members of one of the main bodies against many of the elements of the council's land strategy, Combined Tweed Rural Industries Association, were part of the forum.

Media officer of the association, Dion Andrews, said there were positives to take out of the consultations.

"There were a few good things that came out of it,” Mr Andrews said.

"I think there was a better understanding of the Rural Land Strategy and what actually the amendments are about.”

One of the major criticisms of the handling of the Rural Land Strategy has been disjointed communication between council and stakeholders.

Mr Andrews told the Tweed Daily News, he believed this was still an issue which needed to be resolved.

"(Council) mainly wanted to state to us 'this is it',” he said.

"We didn't get the feeling they were taking any of it.

"They asked for a show of hands who supports the strategy and not one hand was up.

"We've had a big groundswell of support after this.”

Tweed Shire Council is taking feedback on the draft strategy until this Tuesday, March 19.

If you want to have your say, say go online at www.yoursaytweed.com.au

/re-exhibitionRLS.