Drag queens made our wedding a day to remember

From an ancient smudging ceremony to colourful drag queens, Jay and Jayden’s big day was one everyone will remember.

NOT every wedding guest list includes a pair of drag queens.

But Jayden and Jay knew that ShuShu Funtanna and Scarlett Fever would make their day one to remember.

Happy day: Sunshine Coast Wedding Photographer Ben Connolly

The couple, of Chermside West, tied the knot at The Chapel Montville, near Nambour, followed by drinks and canapes at Cupids (opposite The Chapel) and a formal reception at the nearby Poets Cafe - a European-style venue with leafy views.

Newlyweds: Jayden Brown (left) and Jay Bingle enjoy an intimate moment, Sunshine Coast Wedding Photographer Ben Connolly

In a nod to Jayden's heritage, a traditional Native American blanket and smudging ceremony was conducted by Jayden's grandmother - a descendant of the Crow and Tuscarora tribes.

An ancient practice of burning dried plants, smudging this ceremony is meant to cleanse the couple.

Couple cleansing: Sunshine Coast Wedding Photographer Ben Connolly

There was no set theme for the wedding day but Jayden says "as things started to be put together it seemed that blue, gold, white and lots of bling was certainly our flavour for the night."

Caped crusader: Jayden Brown, Sunshine Coast Wedding Photographer Ben Connolly

Guests enjoyed a three-course meal with plenty of dishes to choose from including beetroot and goat's cheese tart, peri peri chicken skewers, confit pork belly, and beef tenderloin.

The wedding cake for dessert was made by The Great Australian Bake Off finalist of 2017 Barb Dunn.

"It was fabulous," says Jayden.

"The photos of us with ShuShu and Scarlett were amazing."

Marvellous bake: The wedding cake, Sunshine Coast Wedding Photographer Ben Connolly

ShuShu Funtanna and Scarlett Fever make a colourful entrance: Sunshine Coast Wedding Photographer Ben Connolly

How did you meet?

I was working as a journalist in Warwick and met Jay who was promoting his business at the time at a wedding showcase at Cherrabah. It was one of those chance meetings because I attended the event at the last minute on a day I wasn't rostered on to work.

We tracked each other down after the event and kept in touch for a few months but eventually fell out of touch. Two years later Jay hit me up to attend a friend's patio warming party and the rest is history.

You may kiss the groom: Jayden Brown (left) and Jay Bingle, Sunshine Coast Wedding Photographer Ben Connolly

The proposal?

Jay proposed during a weekend away with family and friends camping at Woody Point. We were on the cliffs overlooking the ocean at sunset.

Bling: Sunshine Coast Wedding Photographer Ben Connolly

First dance?

Are you with me? - Easton Corbin

In love: Jayden Brown and Jay Bingle are the right combination, Sunshine Coast Wedding Photographer Ben Connolly

Buck's night?

Combined buck's night aboard Wild Boys Afloat on the Brisbane River

Honeymoon?

We spent 10 days in Paris, including a night out partying with friends in Le Marais, a trip to Versailles, Disneyland, Moulin Rouge, the Louvre, the opera and a romantic dinner cruise on the Seine.

Big day: Jay Bingle, Sunshine Coast Wedding Photographer Ben Connolly

What made this uniquely your wedding?

It was all planned out and put together by us from day one. We created, designed, planned and had input on everything. We didn't use a wedding planner or designer - we did it all ourselves from the invitations to the table settings, suits, run sheet, vows and music selection. A lot of our guests commented that it was one of the most fun and most unique weddings they've ever been to.

A lot of laughs: ShuShu Funtanna and Scarlett Fever, Sunshine Coast Wedding Photographer Ben Connolly

Special memories?

There were plenty of special moments from the day. One of the most special was the Native American smudging and blanket ceremony performed by Jayden's grandmother. It was very emotional, very spiritual and brought tears to the eyes of many of our guests.

Funny moments?

We didn't practice our first dance until five minutes before so our first attempt at Jay twirling and dipping Jayden didn't quite go as smoothly as we had attempted.

What would you have done differently?

Stressed less about timing on the day and given ourselves more time for photos and to spend with family and enjoy the day.

The ceremony: Jayden Brown and Jay Bingle

Best advice for other couples planning a wedding?

Lock down the big stuff early (venue, celebrant and photographer), don't sweat the small stuff and take your time.

THE GROOM

Jayden Brown, 27

PROFESSION Senior media officer

PARENTS Angela Yates and Warren Brown

OUTFIT ASOS suit, shoes and cape from Wish

HAIR & MAKEUP Be Beautiful

CELEBRANT Suzanne Riley

THE GROOM

Jay Bingle, 36

PROFESSION Marriage celebrant

PARENTS Debbie Lindon

OUTFIT Politix suit and Jeffrey West shoes

ENTERTAINMENT DJ - G & M Event Group, Photo booth by Noosa Photo Booths and drag queens ShuShu Funtanna and Scarlett Fever.

CAKE Blue and gold three-tier chocolate mud and red velvet cake. Made by Barb Dunn from Barbalicious Bakes.

PHOTOGRAPHY

Ben Connolly Photography

CONTACT

