Dragon counts down for iconic tour

ON TOUR: Dragon honours legendary TV show Countdown on their national tour which lands at Twin Towns in July.

IN MOVING forward, legendary Kiwi rock band Dragon are looking back to celebrate the show that launched their career.

Before MTV, before the internet and before reality television, there was Countdown, the music show of the 1970's and 80's that launched Dragon and a generation of iconic bands into Australian living rooms.

"We were struggling and thinking about going back to New Zealand,” bassist Todd Hunter told the Tweed Daily News of Dragon's early experiences in Australia before appearing on Countdown.

"Once we were on, it places were packed; the reach was huge.”

During the early years of the show, Dragon would dress up and dye their hair to stand out from the crowds of bands who were on the scene at the time.

They dominated the Australian music scene in the late 1970's and early 1980's, with their notorious rock 'n' roll lifestyle well documented.

Following their breakout on Countdown, Dragon won Best New Group in 1977.

After an eight-year hiatus following the death of legendary frontman Marc Hunter in 1998, Dragon reformed in 2006 and were added to the ARIA Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame in July of 2008.

Dragon's current line-up of Todd Hunter, Mark Williams, Bruce Reid and Pete Drummond hit the road in 2016 with the Countdown Years, an extensive tour which thrust Dragon and Countdown back into the spotlight.

"It was one of the most fun things we've ever undertaken,” Hunter said.

"We thought people would be interested, but were unprepared for the level of affection everyone has for the songs of the Countdown years.

"Crowds love those songs and if you're doing something you love, others will too.”

In response to the reception Dragon received from the tour, they are backing it up with the Countdown Oz Chartbusters show, which celebrates Australian chart-toppers from that era, and a swag of their own hits including April Sun In Cuba, Rain, Young Years, Still In Love, Dreams of Ordinary Men and Are You Old Enough.

Hunter said the tour also covered many Australian bands from Countdown era including Skyhooks, Mondo Rock and Axiom, bands that were synonymous with the Molly Meldrum hosted show.

"Even though they are incredibly diverse, there is such an Australasian character that comes through. It's great to pay homage to the music that was the soundtrack to all our lives,” he said.

Dragon plays Twin Towns on Saturday, July 29. For tickets, visit www.twintowns.com.au.