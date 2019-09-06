Dragonboats hitting the water this weekend

The Mt Warning Dragon Boat Club is hosting a weekend of racing on the Tweed River at Murwillumbah, with an endurance race on Saturday afternoon and sprint races on Sunday.

THE Tweed River at Murwillumbah will be awash with colour, sound and action this weekend when a flotilla of dragon boats and crews hit the water for events hosted by the Mt Warning Dragon Boat Club.

On Saturday the club holds its annual Bridge to Bridge — a 10km endurance event — and on Sunday there will be the Corporate Challenge and sporting club 200m racing.

The event has attracted crews from as far north as Maroochydore and far south as Grafton to the lawns of the Murwillumbah Rowing Club.

Mt Warning Dragon Boat Club president Bruce Waight said the action would begin with the Bridge to Bridge – starting from the Riverview Hotel at 1pm – and with the teams racing under the Murwillumbah bridge downstream to the Condong bridge, there were spectacular viewing points from either of the bridges or Budd Park.

“On Sunday, come along and watch the spectacle as community teams with little or no paddling experience compete against each other in the Corporate Challenge event,” Waight said.

“When you have teams with names like Nimbin Ship of Fools, Men’s Shed Toolies, Richmond River Rats and Froot Loops all competing for the coveted Corporate Challenge Trophy, you know it’s going to be a fun day.

“The Riverview Hotel have generously sponsored our event this year, and have also provided us with a $50 dinner voucher, which will be raffled off today.

“We encourage everyone to come along and enjoy the dragon boat spectacular from the bistro deck of the Riverview Hotel, and stay to celebrate or commiserate with the teams as they come off the water.”

On Sunday, the Mt Warning Dragon Boat Club and its sister club, Dragons Abreast Mount Warning, invite everyone to the lawns of the Murwillumbah Rowing Club to enjoy the racing. A barbecue, coffee, cake and other food will be available.

Dragons Abreast Mount Warning president Anne Bowden said spectators would enjoy a fantastic, fun-filled day that showcased the sport, friendship and team-building in the community.

She said it was also an opportunity for people to find out more about the sport if they were interested in becoming involved.

Following the Corporate Challenge, sporting crews from NSW and Queensland dragon boat clubs will compete from 9am in 200m sprint races.