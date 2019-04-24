Dragons have most successful championship in club history

Tweed Dragons Senior C mixed team have claimed the Australian title in the 500m.

DRAGON BOAT RACING: The Tweed Dragons have completed their most successful national championships in the club's history last week in Canberra.

A total of 10 medals was won by the club, highlighted by the Senior C Mixed 20s winning the national title over 500m.

The club walked away with seven silvers and two bronze in what was a special week for the club.

"It is really positive, a real positive club building experience,” coach Geoff Holdsworth said.

"It was a feeling we have never had before.

"We have had more golds but we have never had that many medal.”

Holdsworth said the club was now focusing its attention to the world championships, to be held in France next year.

The national champion Senior C Mixed 20s will be aiming to qualify for the world championship, as well as the Senior B women's who earned silver medals in the 200m and 500m.