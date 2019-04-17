Dragons head south in search for racing glory

Tweed Heads Dragon Boaters will begin their quest for gold at the National Championships today, at the event held in Canberra.

DRAGON BOAT RACING: The Tweed Dragons will be on the water in Canberra tomorrow in the hunt for glory at the 2019 dragon boat racing national titles.

The Tweed Club have been a force in the sport in recent years, winning gold in 2018 in the 60-69 years 200m and 2km.

This year the club is hoping to added the the medal haul they have acquired in previous seasons, with one of their women's crews going into the competition on the back of a strong season which included competing at the world championship.

One of the club's three coaches, Geoff Holdsworth, said the club was excited about the three-day event in the nation's capital.

"We go down with a good level of confidence after our results in the Queensland titles,” Holdsworth said.

"We have trained hard and have had really good roll up to training. There has been a great commitment by the whole club.”

Holdsworth said the 60-69 years team were well equipped to handle the pressure of being defending champions, while stating he believed many other teams had a shot at finishing on top of the podium.

"Our 40-49 womens went to the world titles last year and were ranked eight over 500m,” Holdsworth said.

"We are just looking forward to everyone gelling together and having a good time.

"We have a few new paddlers who have never been to the national titles which is very exciting for them.

The Tweed club also has six of its members representing Queensland at the championships.

Holdsworth, along with Kim Lawrence and Andrew Carpenter will represent the state in the 40-49 years races, while Kalani Baines, Josh Carpenter and Rendall have been selected in the junior crew.

Tweed will also combine with the club at Mt Warning to form the Queensland South team, who will also compete against other regions from across the country at the national titles.