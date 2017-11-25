Dragons take to harbour to help children in need

PADDLES AT THE READY: Kathy Afflick, Colleen Drysdale, Margaret Puttand, Claire Irving and Julie Castles of Tweed Dragons are keen for the Kids in Need fundraiser at Jack Evans Boat Harbour this weekend.

PADDLES AT THE READY: Kathy Afflick, Colleen Drysdale, Margaret Puttand, Claire Irving and Julie Castles of Tweed Dragons are keen for the Kids in Need fundraiser at Jack Evans Boat Harbour this weekend. Liana Turner

THE major annual fundraiser for a group which helps sick children on the Tweed will return this weekend.

The Kids in Need Dragon Boat Festival will see Tweed Heads come alive with activity, as competitive paddlers and fun-seekers take to the water.

Norm Hunt from Tweed Dragons said the Tweed Heads event, which was first formed by a group of businesses in 1986, was set for a strong return.

"There's 39 teams form Northern New South Wales through to Tin Can Bay," Hunt said.

"That's sporting teams but there's also corporate teams from businesses throughout Tweed and the Gold Coast."

He said school groups from Tweed River and Banora Point High Schools would also take part, along with the Queensland junior representative dragon-boating team.

Hunt said it would be a great day for all.

"It's a fun day to raise much-needed funds to look after local kids," he said.

"100 per cent of the money raised goes directly to the kids."

Hunt said the fundraiser had a strong history on the Jack Evans Boat Harbour, where it will return tomorrow.

Kids in Need committee member Margaret Lawson said the ongoing support of the day meant a lot to them.

"It's been going for 32 years and we've always been really well supported by businesses and the community," Ms Lawson said.

She said the funds raised on the day would help to supply vital medical equipment, medical appointments, medication and support for sick children and their families.

The Kids in Need Dragon Boat Festival will take place at Jack Evans Boat Harbour from 8am tomorrow with a jumping castle, market stalls, huge raffle and more.