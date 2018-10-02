Dragons with wings of green and gold picked in national team

Josh Carpenter and Kalani Barnes, from the Tweed Dragon Boat Racing Club have been selected to train with the Australian junior team.

DRAGON BOATING: Tweed Dragons are celebrating the achievements of two of the club's young oarsmen who have been selected to train with Australian Junior Dragon Boat team.

The selections cap a terrific year at the Dragons, also known as the Tweed Dragon Boat Club, after the club competed in Hungary at the world championships earlier in the season, achieving 11th place in the 200m and eighth in the 2km.

The crews, competing in the 50-59 age group though half the team were over 60, set new personal best times in each category - just rewards for the hard training the club put in since the Australian titles in March.

And with Josh Carpenter and Kalani Barnes, the young dragon-boaters who have been plucked for the Aussie team, the future of the club looks bright.

Both boys have been with the club for a few years now, have represented Queensland's junior team, the Sonics.

They have represented Queensland at the Australian championships the past two seasons, picking up plenty of silverware.

Training for a spot in the Aurora's - the Australian junior team, the boys performed so well that they earned themselves a spot in the boat.

Now, Josh and Kalani have 11 months of intensive training before travelling to Thailand in next August to represent Australia.

"The Tweed Dragons are immensely proud of the achievements of all our juniors, and we congratulate Josh and Kalani on their well deserved selection in the Australian team,” the club's president said.

Anyone aged 12 and over interested in getting on-board with dragon boating are invited to give the sport a try.

Training sessions are held on Saturdays at 7.45am at Seagulls in West Tweed. Just bring a water bottle, wet shoes and a change of clothes.