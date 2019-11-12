Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Dramatic footage captures wall of flames: ‘Scary as hell’

by Nick Hansen
12th Nov 2019 5:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Dramatic vision has captured an out-of-control grass fire as it ripped through a paddock and almost consumed a Sydney home today.

The fire started on the edge on The Northern Rd, Llandilo just after 1pm and quickly spread to nearby trees along Fourth Ave.

 

Residents on Fourth Ave, Llandilo were confronted with this terrifying scene. Picture: Nick Hansen
Residents on Fourth Ave, Llandilo were confronted with this terrifying scene. Picture: Nick Hansen

 

The out-of-control blaze tore along Fourth Ave, Llandilo. Picture: Nick Hansen
The out-of-control blaze tore along Fourth Ave, Llandilo. Picture: Nick Hansen

Gail Denning said it was terrifying to emerge from her friend's small brick home to see a wall of fast-moving flames.

"It was scary as hell. It started on the corner of the (main) road and it flew through here," Ms Denning, who keeps horses at the property, said.

"The fire jumped the road and started in the paddock."

 

More than a dozen firefighters battled to get the blaze under control. Picture: Dan Himbrechts
More than a dozen firefighters battled to get the blaze under control. Picture: Dan Himbrechts

 

Crew mop up after a grass fire impacted a property on Fourth Ave, Llandilo. Picture: Dan Himbrechts
Crew mop up after a grass fire impacted a property on Fourth Ave, Llandilo. Picture: Dan Himbrechts

Flaming embers also set a tree alight in the front garden and residents used a garden hose to stop the fire spreading to the house.

Dozens of firefighters arrived, firstly dousing trees to stop embers then pumping large amounts of water onto the singed grass.

 

Llandilo resident Gail Denning. Picture: Jake McCallum
Llandilo resident Gail Denning. Picture: Jake McCallum

 

Fire and Rescue NSW crews mop up after a grass fire impacted a property on Fourth Ave, Llandilo. Picture: Dan Himbrechts
Fire and Rescue NSW crews mop up after a grass fire impacted a property on Fourth Ave, Llandilo. Picture: Dan Himbrechts

"They were just incredible," Ms Denning said.

Endeavour Energy also had to be called in to replace downed power lines beside the paddock.

The fire was downgraded to advice from watch and act just after 3pm.

More Stories

bushfire emergency editors picks llandilo fire nsw

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        When the Tugun Bypass will be closed next week

        premium_icon When the Tugun Bypass will be closed next week

        News Transport for NSW announced the north and southbound lanes of the tunnel will beclosed for two nights

        Emergency declared for ten fires as 'homes impacted'

        Emergency declared for ten fires as 'homes impacted'

        Weather Residents advised it is now too late to leave.

        Bush fires postpone health district public meeting

        premium_icon Bush fires postpone health district public meeting

        News NSW bush fires force organisers of the annual meeting to postpone the event for the...

        Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        premium_icon Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        News Great deal to give you access to our best journalism and rewards