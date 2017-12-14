Teen returns positive breath test after police chase

There has been a police chase this morning.

Update 3.30pm: A TEENAGER who was driving an alleged stolen car during a police pursuit this morning also failed a breath test, police have said.

In a statement issued this afternoon, NSW Police Media said police will allege two boys were travelling in a stolen Isuzu D-Max on Ballina Street, Lismore, when a pursuit began.

Road spikes were deployed during two subsequent pursuits with the vehicle.

Police terminated the pursuits due to public safety concerns.

About 8.45am, the stolen vehicle was involved in a collision with an unmarked police vehicle, near the intersection of Pleasant Street, Goonellabah.

No one was injured.

Two boys, both aged 17, were arrested and taken to Lismore Police Station.

The boy who was driving failed a breath analysis, returning a reading of 0.092. He was charged with steal motor vehicle, take and drive conveyance, police pursuit - Skye's Law, mid range PCA, and resist arrest.

The other boy was charged with steal motor vehicle, be carried in conveyance, and resist arrest.

They were both refused bail to appear at Lismore Local Court today.

Update 10.10am: RICHMOND LAC police posted the following information on their Facebook page after this morning's high speed chase with a stolen vehicle:

"The pursuit ended along Rous Road Lismore near the intersection of Pleasant Street.

"No persons were injured.

"Two juveniles are assisting with police investigations.

"Further details will be provided as they come to hand."

There have been plenty of comments on social media as people watched police cars under lights and sirens speed around the region.

More to come.