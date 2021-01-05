Dramatic pics as car plunges into cane drain

CRASH RESCUE: Members of the VRA Tweed Valley Rescue Squad worked with RFS Cudgen, Fire & Rescue Kingscliff, officers from Tweed Byron Police District and Ambulance NSW paramedics at a two car crash on Tweed Valley Way at Chinderah. Photo: VRA Tweed Valley Rescue Squad

Update, 2.40pm: After working together to extricate a woman after a two-car crash, Tweed Valley Rescue Squad president Drew Carr praised his crew and all the emergency services.

“When we arrived we found the vehicles from the two vehicle collision in the northbound land on Tweed Valley Way, which locals will know as Oaks Ave, off the side of the road,” he said.

“The cars ended up off the road with one in a cane drain and the other almost on top of it.”

Mr Carr said the driver of one vehicle was out of the vehicle when they arrived.

“The other was trapped by confinement, which means she was not physically trapped; it means they simply cannot open the car doors,” he said.

“The rescue crews stabilised both vehicles using slings and a winch and our snapfast stabilisation tool.

“Once they were stable and secure we worked to extricate the drive through the front windscreen.

“Then both patients were conveyed to hospital.”

Mr Carr thanked firefighters from the RFS Cudgen and F&R Kingscliff for their fire protection.

“Both crews had charged lines to protect emergency personnel and the patients and they also cleaned up the hazardous spills in the cane drain,” he said.

Update, 1.45pm: Two people have been transported to the Gold Coast University Hospital following a two car crash earlier today.

According to Ambulance NSW, one patient has minor injuries and the second patient has more serious injuries.

Original story: Emergency services workers, including the Volunteer Rescue Association’s Tweed Valley Rescue Squad and Fire and Rescue NSW crews, are currently working together to free a woman trapped in a crashed vehicle.

The woman, 67, is being treated by paramedics as rescue workers strive to free her from the car on Tweed Valley Way, Chinderah.

According to Ambulance NSW, the incident occurred shortly after 12.30pm today, January 5, 2021.

It is understood four road ambulances are at the scene along with police.

Paramedics are treating two patients injured in the crash.

One patient is understood to be an 82-year-old male complaining of minor injuries and chest pains.

Drivers are asked to allow for extra time and to be patient until the road is cleared.