Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NSW and Queensland police worked together during the dramatic police pursuit
NSW and Queensland police worked together during the dramatic police pursuit
News

Dramatic police pursuit leads to arrest in Lismore

Aisling Brennan
8th May 2020 10:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been arrested in Lismore following a dramatic cross-border police pursuit.

Queensland Police attempted to speak with the driver of a Mazda 3 in Loganlea, Queensland, about 8pm on Thursday, before the vehicle fled at speed.

PolAir continued to track the vehicle on the M1 across the NSW border, where it was allegedly travelling at speeds of up to 190km/hr.

MORE NEWS: Daughter's desperate plea after mother's murder

The Mazda stopped at a service centre at Chinderah, where three people exited the vehicle - including a young child - before the vehicle continued towards Nimbin.

Police initiated a pursuit at Murwillumbah, with Richmond Police District officers deploying two sets of road spikes.

The pursuit continued until the vehicle was abandoned on William Blair Ave, Goonellabah.

Officers established a perimeter and requested the assistance of the Police Dog Unit.

About 9.50pm, a 26-year-old man was arrested and taken to Lismore Police Station.

He was charged with six offences, including:

Police pursuit (Skye's law) manner dangerous

Drive while disqualified

Drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous

Resist officer in execution of duty

Possess prohibited weapon

Use prohibited weapon contrary to prohibition order

The man was also underwent a roadside drug test which allegedly returned a positive result.

He was refused bail and is due to face Lismore Local Court today.

More Stories

lismore local court polair police pursuits queensland police richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Enough is enough’: Furious residents protesting at border

        premium_icon ‘Enough is enough’: Furious residents protesting at border

        News Furious Gold Coast hinterland residents are this morning staging a protest at the Queensland-NSW border.

        Brief of evidence ordered in case of double fatality

        premium_icon Brief of evidence ordered in case of double fatality

        Crime A MAN and woman passed away following the crash near Mullumbimby.

        Tweed mum fixes problem with active wear for curvy ladies

        premium_icon Tweed mum fixes problem with active wear for curvy ladies

        News Jane Denning has a passion for supporting Aussie women

        The reason man bit off own fingers

        premium_icon The reason man bit off own fingers

        Crime Petr Stuchlik appeared via video with two fingers bandaged heavily