FILE PHOTO: A man was rescued after being swept off flooded causeway on the Northern Rivers.
News

DRAMATIC RESCUE: Car swept off flooded causeway

Cathy Adams
21st Feb 2021 8:30 AM
An attempt to cross a flooded causeway ended in disaster, with a man's car being swept downstream by the force of the water.

At about 10pm, Friday February 19, a 77-year-old male from Mullumbimby was driving his car, a white Mitsubishi Triton, along Upper Wilsons Creek Road when he came across the flooded causeway.

<<< MORE STORIES: The latest  flood news updates >>>

Police said he attempted to cross the creek, however due to rushing water his vehicle was swept off the causeway.

The vehicle, with the driver still inside was washed about 100 metres from the causeway, getting lodged in about one metre of water.

A local resident was alerted, who contacted police and Volunteer Rescue Association

(VRA), who found the man still inside the vehicle when they arrived.

VRA secured ropes to trees deploying an operator into the water. The male was returned to shore uninjured.

Police remind people not to enter or attempt to cross flooded roadways or causeways.

Lismore Northern Star

