Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man was arrested after a six-hour stand off on the North Coast.
A man was arrested after a six-hour stand off on the North Coast. Contributed
Crime

Dramatic six-hour stand off ends in man's arrest

Rebecca Lollback
by
10th Nov 2020 6:25 AM | Updated: 6:43 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN has been charged following a police operation on the North Coast yesterday.

Just before 4pm, officers from Tweed/Byron Police District attended a unit on Buchan Avenue, Tweed Heads, after concerns were raised for the welfare of an occupant.

When police arrived, a man, armed with a knife, made verbal threats towards officers.

A perimeter was established, with specialist resources attending to assist.

About 10pm, police forced entry to the home and arrested the occupant, a 50-year-old man.

He was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station and charged with common assault (DV), stalk/intimidate intend fear physical harm (domestic), destroy or damage property, and use offensive weapon to prevent police investigation.

Police will allege in court that the man threatened and assaulted a 76-year-old woman, known to him earlier the same day.

The man was refused bail to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court today.

editors picks stand off tweed byron police district
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How to get the best swimming lessons on the Northern Rivers

        Premium Content How to get the best swimming lessons on the Northern Rivers

        News What to look for, and what to avoid when signing your kids up for swimming lessons.

        FRESH-FACED OFFENDERS: Crimes of 8 young people exposed

        Premium Content FRESH-FACED OFFENDERS: Crimes of 8 young people exposed

        News From a pro golfer who supplied drugs to man who stole a car carrying a baby, here...

        Jail, huge fines: Push for harsher animal cruelty penalties

        Jail, huge fines: Push for harsher animal cruelty penalties

        News The RSPCA has welcomed the proposed changes, which would make NSW’s laws the...

        5 things not to miss in Tweed this Naidoc week

        Premium Content 5 things not to miss in Tweed this Naidoc week

        News NAIDOC Week has kicked off in the Tweed after being moved from July due to...