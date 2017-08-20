19°
Dream careers on show at SCU open day

Alina Rylko
| 20th Aug 2017 5:44 PM
Jamilla Snape, 18, checked out double degree options with law lecturer Helen Walsh at the Southern Cross University open day on Sunday.
Jamilla Snape, 18, checked out double degree options with law lecturer Helen Walsh at the Southern Cross University open day on Sunday.

A DREAM career in law is one step closer for 18-year-old Jamilla Snape, after she visited Southern Cross University's open day on Sunday.

The Trinity Catholic College Year 12 student has applied for entry into a double degree in business and law, with the hopes of one day owning her own local law firm.

"I've always had my heart set on law - my aunty and uncle are lawyers,” Ms Snape said.

"I live in Lismore, so it's the best option for me, I get to continue to stay at home.

"I found out today a lot of local law firms are owned by graduates from SCU.”

Southern Cross University's Law and Justice Faculty has several double degrees on offer, including for the first time in 2018, options of Psychology or Creative Writing.

Only 300 applicants will be accepted into the law school next year, with 80% of the total 1400 student cohort studying online.

Coffs Harbour, Gold Coast and Lismore campuses cater to on-campus students, with smaller satellite facilities at Sydney, Melbourne and Perth.

The newer beachside Gold Coast SCU campus, next to the Gold Coast Airport, is expanding rapidly with a third building, new parking lot and library.

SCU's expansion comes with a branding overhaul - the university's old blue and white southern cross emblem has been replaced with a bright yellow and green motif.

The university has the highest percentage of Indigenous enrolments in Australia, with an Indigenous participation rate of 4.1 per cent.

Across the university sector, Indigenous people comprise only 1.6 per cent of university domestic student enrolments nationally.

Degrees in music, creative arts, environmental and marine science, forestry, engineering, humanities and social sciences, Indigenous knowledge, nursing, midwifery, allied health, psychological science, exercise science, education, business, IT and tourism are available.

Find out about all the courses and apply online at www.scu.edu.au.

Topics:  double degree lismore campus scu open day southern cross university study law at scu

