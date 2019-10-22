BABY PHOTOS! Jen Hawkins welcomes new girl into family

Model Jennifer Hawkins has added mum to her lengthy list of achievements with the businesswoman welcoming a baby girl.

The former Miss Universe Australia revealed on Instagram on Tuesday night her and husband Jake Wall had become parents to Frankie Violet Hawkins Wall.

Jennifer Hawkins gives birth to baby girl Frankie Violet Hawkins Wall.

"Dream come true! So thankful to be holding our beautiful healthy baby girl! We couldn't be more in love," she wrote.

Wall shared on his account: "Welcome to the world Frankie Violet. Our hearts are full."

Hawkins revealed in August her pregnancy had followed an extremely difficult year that included a miscarriage, surgery and a diagnosis of severe endometriosis.

Welcome to the world Frankie Violet. Jake Wall pictured with his daughter.

"I feel so excited and so grateful just to be pregnant and feeling the kicks," she told Stellar.

"When we went to see the heartbeat scan for our little girl, it was the most incredible, overwhelming feeling because prior to that we were so scared."

"Last year was such a tough year for Jake and me. It was the toughest year of our lives," she reveals.

"I felt like I almost broke and, in fact, it's still really raw. But Jake was amazing. He let me sit with the pain, feel it and not be OK."

Hawkins said she was not taking the pregnancy for granted.

"I had so many years of planning, but the one thing I so dearly wanted couldn't be planned."

Hawkins, 35, and Wall, 36, married in 2013. The pair run a boutique tequila business.