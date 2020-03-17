Dream island holiday becomes virus nightmare

A UK tourist defied health orders and flew to Hamilton Island in Queensland's Whitsundays after being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus in Sydney.

The Courier-Mail understands the woman, in her mid-30s, was found on a Hamilton Island beach after NSW Health authorities alerted their Queensland counterparts.

She was isolated on Hamilton Island on Sunday night and transferred by boat to Mackay.

The woman, believed to have been in Australia for less than a week, is in the Mackay Base Hospital.

She is understood to have told health authorities she did not understand the directive to self-isolate after testing positive to COVID-19.

In a statement, a Hamilton Island spokeswoman said: "Hamilton Island can confirm that an international visitor who arrived on the island has returned a positive result to COVID-19.

"Hamilton Island would like to stress that the safety and wellbeing of our guests and staff on the island is of utmost priority. We would like to remind anyone travelling to the island about the importance of strictly following the advice of the government and health authorities during this uncertain time."

The spokeswoman said Queensland Health advice was that there was no need to close the island.

"It's very low risk," she said.

The tourist's case has been reported as part of NSW coronavirus figures.

Health authorities stipulate that anyone being tested for COVID-19 should quarantine themselves until the test results are known. Once someone tests positive, if they are not sick enough to be admitted to hospital, they are required to go into home isolation for 14 days.

The number of known Queensland cases of COVID-19, including three patients off the Diamond Princess who were diagnosed in Darwin and then transferred home, stand at 68.

