Dreamworld passengers 'stuck' on Buzzsaw ride

The Courier-Mail | 6th Mar 2017 1:49 PM Updated: 2:19 PM
Passengers are reportedly stuck on the Buzzsaw ride at Dreamworld on the Gold Coast. Picture: 9 News Gold Coast QLD News
Passengers are reportedly stuck on the Buzzsaw ride at Dreamworld on the Gold Coast. Picture: 9 News Gold Coast QLD News

SEVERAL thrillseekers have been left stuck near the top of the Buzz Saw ride at Dreamworld on the Gold Coast after an "essential" safety feature was activated.

About 1pm the Buzz Saw ride stopped at Dreamworld with about eight passengers on board.

Emergency services were not called, but Dreamworld staff evacuated the passengers from the ride using safety stairs.

A statement from Dreamworld said the incident was caused by an "auto-stop sensor" on the ride and that no guests were placed in danger.

"The Buzz Saw auto-stop sensor was engaged today. Auto-stopping and resetting of rides is a regular and essential part of operations," the statement said.

"It occurs for a variety of reasons, from sensor alignment to guest behaviour or weather. Guests are not placed in danger by auto-stops occurring. They are an essential built-in part of ride safety systems and manufacturer's specifications."

A witness said the carriage was almost at the top of the ride when it stopped, but the ordeal was over within about half an hour.

The Buzz Saw ride is one of the theme park's "Big Nine" which was closed during the aftermath of the Thunder River Rapids ride disaster in which four people died in October last year.

More of dreamworld's largest rides were given the all-clear in late January after a multi-level safety review.

The Giant Drop (East side), Shockwave, and Hot Wheels Sidewinder were among those.

The review included investigations by four different organisations: Workplace Health and Safety Queensland, Dreamworld's internal engineering review, Pitt & Sherry's independent review, and an external review by UK based theme park safety specialists, LTC.

The Buzzsaw ride is one of the theme park’s “Big Nine”
The Buzzsaw ride is one of the theme park’s “Big Nine”
News Corp Australia

Topics:  dreamworld editors picks ride

