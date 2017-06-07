Dredging project worth $1.8m announced for Tweed River

Minister for Lands and Forestry Paul Toole and Tweed MP Geoff Provest announce $1.8m to dredge Tweed River alongside Ian Berger, Scott Petersen, Jenny O'Connell, Andy Hartley, Nicky Wythe and Glenda Ashby.

MARINE Rescue Point Danger volunteers are relieved to see the New South Wales Government commit to improving the safety of the Tweed River.

Minister for Lands and Forestry Paul Toole announced on Tuesday the navigation channels at the lower Tweed River and the Terranora Inlet at Tweed Heads would be subject to a $1.8 million dredging program.

Marine Rescue unit commander Glenda Ashby said the dredging would improve water safety in the channels for all boat users.

"The dredging is certainly going to make it much more user-friendly, especially for the recreational community and the businesses like the house boats,” she said.

Ms Ashby said having a dredged navigation channel would allow the Marine Rescue resources to be used for emergency situations instead of helping boats stuck on sandbanks.

"It's certainly going to reduce the need for rescues compared to someone who really needs our assistance out there.”

Mr Toole said the NSW Government committed the funding as part of its Coastal Dredging Strategy and the Dredging Priority Waterways on the North Coast program.

"This is a significant investment for the region and will ensure the channel remains safe and accessible for the many recreational and commercial vessels that travel through the area,” Mr Toole said.

"Dredging coastal river entrances provides a direct benefit for boating safety and the economy through maintaining access to waterways for both commercial and recreational boaters.”

Member for Tweed Geoff Provest has welcomed the funding.

"The lower Tweed River and Terranora Inlet are important waterways to the region and this work will help maintain safe navigational channels for both locals and visitors to the area,” Mr Provest said.

"Work is expected to commence this month and finish around mid-October, in time for the summer boating season.”

Around 25,000 cubic metres of sand will be dredged from the lower Tweed River and an additional 58,000 cubic metres from the Terranora Inlet.

Dredged sand will be transported to Kingscliff Beach to nourish the seawall as part of the Tweed Shire Council's foreshore redevelopment.