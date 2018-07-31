Menu
A drill is being used to take soil samples on the site of the new $534 million Tweed Valley Hospital at Cudgen.
News

Drilling rig spotted at new hospital site

Rick Koenig
by
31st Jul 2018 3:04 PM

A DRILLING rig has been spotted on the site of the new $534 million Tweed Valley Hospital at Cudgen.

Photos emerged online yesterday of a truck with a drilling rig mounted on the back, fuelling speculation that a deal had been completed to purchase the site by Health Infrastructure.

However, Tweed MP Geoff Provest denied claims a deal had taken place.

"Negotiations are going well and are in their final stages,” he told the Tweed Daily News.

"We are hoping to get early access to the site.”

Health Infrastructure says drilling will take place on the hospital site throughout the week.
A Health Infrastructure spokesperson said the drilling was part of "geotechnical investigations”.

"This work involves a number of rigs that will be on site throughout the week to take soil samples, with results informing the planning process for the new hospital,” they said.

"The investigation activities are not disturbing any active farming on the site or surrounds.”

Tweed Daily News

