Drilling rig spotted at new hospital site

A drill is being used to take soil samples on the site of the new $534 million Tweed Valley Hospital at Cudgen. Rick Koenig

A DRILLING rig has been spotted on the site of the new $534 million Tweed Valley Hospital at Cudgen.

Photos emerged online yesterday of a truck with a drilling rig mounted on the back, fuelling speculation that a deal had been completed to purchase the site by Health Infrastructure.

However, Tweed MP Geoff Provest denied claims a deal had taken place.

"Negotiations are going well and are in their final stages,” he told the Tweed Daily News.

"We are hoping to get early access to the site.”

A Health Infrastructure spokesperson said the drilling was part of "geotechnical investigations”.

"This work involves a number of rigs that will be on site throughout the week to take soil samples, with results informing the planning process for the new hospital,” they said.

"The investigation activities are not disturbing any active farming on the site or surrounds.”