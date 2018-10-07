Drink and drug drivers lose licenses after police crackdown

HUNDREDS of drivers have been breath tested over the weekend as part of a joint police operation targeting drink and drug drivers.

Tweed Byron Police District and Highway Patrol Command conducted 496 breath tests on Saturday, with one driver testing positive for driving under the influence of alcohol.

The driver charged was with mid-range drink driving.

Police also tested 56 drivers for drugs during the operation, and charged six drivers for testing positive to prohibited drugs.

All drivers licenses were suspended, with action pending on those that tested positive to drugs.

One driver was also issued with an infringement for unlicensed driving.