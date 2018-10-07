Menu
Login
DRIVE SAFE: Police conducted 496 breath tests on Saturday.
DRIVE SAFE: Police conducted 496 breath tests on Saturday. Trevor Veale
Crime

Drink and drug drivers lose licenses after police crackdown

Aisling Brennan
by
7th Oct 2018 1:00 PM

HUNDREDS of drivers have been breath tested over the weekend as part of a joint police operation targeting drink and drug drivers.

Tweed Byron Police District and Highway Patrol Command conducted 496 breath tests on Saturday, with one driver testing positive for driving under the influence of alcohol.

The driver charged was with mid-range drink driving.

Police also tested 56 drivers for drugs during the operation, and charged six drivers for testing positive to prohibited drugs.

All drivers licenses were suspended, with action pending on those that tested positive to drugs.

One driver was also issued with an infringement for unlicensed driving.

Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Aboriginal cultural heritage discovery stalls park upgrades

    Aboriginal cultural heritage discovery stalls park upgrades

    Council News Council confirmed the finds were immediately reported to the NSW Office of Environment and Heritage

    Frustration over daylight saving time is nothing new

    Frustration over daylight saving time is nothing new

    Offbeat Tweed Daily News looks back at 130 years of history

    GALLERY: Murwillumbah High steps out in style

    GALLERY: Murwillumbah High steps out in style

    News Murwillumbah High School Year 12 students celebrate

    Graffiti vandal charged for damaging school property

    Graffiti vandal charged for damaging school property

    Crime The man was charged with two counts of malicious damage

    Local Partners