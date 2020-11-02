Drink driver allegedly found with open beer bottle in car

A 39-year-old man will appear in Byron Bay Local Court for allegedly drink driving.

A MAN found with an open bottle of beer in his car’s centre console has allegedly blown twice the legal limit.

A 39-year-old man was picked up by police after he drove a black Ford Ranger utility south along Hinterland Way, Ewingsdale about 7.35pm.

The man allegedly entered the roundabout at speed which caused the car’s tyres to wail and started to loose traction from the road before accelerating west along Myocum Rd.

Officers pulled the driver over who told allegedly them he had finished drinking a beer a short time ago.

Police say they could see an open bottle of Coopers Pale Ale was seen sitting in the console of the vehicle.

At the Byron Bay Police Station the man was allegedly found to have a blood alcohol reading of 0.120.

His licence was immediately suspended, and he will appear in Byron Bay Local Court on December 14.