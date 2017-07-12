Drink driver caught twice in space of a couple of hours

A 28-YEAR-OLD Pimpama man has allegedly been caught drink driving by police twice in just a matter of hours. Police first stopped the man's black BMW convertible about 10.45pm last Saturday in Wollumbin St at Murwillumbah.

On that occasion the man returned a reading of 0.120. He was given a notice to appear in court and his licence was suspended.

Police allege less than two hours later the man was again stopped, this time on the M1 at Tweed Heads, and was found to be still over the limit.

He was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station and charged with a second count of mid-range drink driving. He was also charged for driving with a suspended licence.