Drink driver crashes in Tweed Heads

AN ALLEGED drink driver will appear in the Tweed Heads Local Court today, following his arrest after a car crash in town.

Police will alleged in court they witnessed 46-year-old man driving a Holden Commodore 'at speed' along Kennedy Dr, just after 4pm on Wednesday.

When police turned on their lights instructing him to pull over, the driver allegedly accelerated away, before crashing into a power pole on Florence St.

He was arrested at the Tweed Heads Police Station after registering a blood alcohol level of 0.122.

He was charged with police pursuit, mid-range driving driving, drive unregistered and uninsured vehicle.

He was refused bail.