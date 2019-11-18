Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police arrest a 64-year-old man in Tweed for drink driving.
Police arrest a 64-year-old man in Tweed for drink driving.
Crime

Drink driver to face court after struggling in drive-through

Michael Doyle
18th Nov 2019 10:07 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ALLEGED drunk driver who could not navigate his way through a fast-food drive-through will face court next month.

Tweed Heads Police arrested a 64-year-old man in the early hours of Saturday morning, after the driver allegedly drove erratically around Tweed Heads South.

Police said the man was argumentative as he tried to find his wallet, which was sitting on the dashboard in front of him.

Police reported the driver blew 0.182, before being arrested and suspended from driving in NSW.

"Police formed the opinion the accused was moderately to well affected by alcohol due to his heavily slurred speech, sluggish movements, glazed eyes and repetitive questions," a Tweed Heads Police spokesperson said.

He will face Tweed Heads Local Court on December 9.

Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How Schoolies celebration went on first weekend

        premium_icon How Schoolies celebration went on first weekend

        News Those helping to keep the Schoolies safe as they party en masse in Surfers Paradise are praising their overall behaviour despite multiple arrests for drugs.

        Fox trapping in Pottsville this week

        premium_icon Fox trapping in Pottsville this week

        Council News Fox trapping will be conducted this week around Pottsville, after the council found...

        Mayor calls on government to act on climate change

        premium_icon Mayor calls on government to act on climate change

        Council News 12 councils are calling on the federal government to act

        Forum hopes to hit the right note with Tweed youth

        premium_icon Forum hopes to hit the right note with Tweed youth

        Education A youth music forum to help promote local talent in Tweed Shire will be held later...