Drink driver was fleeing ‘very aggressive’ man

DRINK DRIVE: Gary Skeen was caught behind the wheel blowing 0.189.

A TWEED man trying to escape an aggressive situation was caught blowing 0.189 behind the wheel.

Gary Ernest Skeen, 52, plead guilty to drink driving in Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday.

The court heard Skeen had befriended a man in Kingscliff who invited him over for a barbecue as he had been through a recent relationship break up.

Skeen became alarmed when the man’s personality changed and became very aggressive and he drove away from the scene on April 26.

His lawyer said he was only thinking about his safety at the time and had completed a traffic education program.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy said Skeen’s references spoke highly of him and showed he felt remorseful.

Skeen was convicted and fined $900, lost his license for six months and will need to apply for a breathalyser interlock license.